Rohit Sharma Silences Critics with Masterly Century Against England
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma silenced critics with a brilliant 90-ball century in the second ODI against England, leading India to a nine-wicket win and securing the series 2-0. Sharma emphasized his strategic batting approach and acknowledged his team's collective efforts, ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy.
- Country:
- India
Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma showcased a stellar performance on Sunday with a blazing 90-ball century in the second ODI against England. His masterful knock included 12 fours and seven sixes, powering India to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory, securing the series 2-0.
In the post-match presentation, Rohit reflected on his century, stating, "I enjoyed being out there, scoring for the team. I broke my batting approach into pieces, aiming to bat as deep as possible." He praised his opening partner Shubman Gill for the support, noting Gill's classy play and composure.
Rohit also commended the bowlers for their performance in the middle overs, highlighting their role in restricting England's scoring. He emphasized the importance of continuous improvement for the team ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy in February.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shivam Dube Returns to India's T20I Squad Amid England Series
PCB Chairman Updates on Saim Ayub's Injury Recovery and Team Changes Ahead of ICC Champions Trophy
Suresh Raina Applauds Yashasvi Jaiswal's Inclusion in ICC Champions Trophy Squad
Mitchell Marsh Ruled Out of ICC Champions Trophy Due to Injury
Pakistan Announces Squad for ICC Champions Trophy 2025 Amid Key Changes