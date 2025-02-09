Rohit Sharma Silences Critics with Masterly Century Against England

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma showcased a stellar performance on Sunday with a blazing 90-ball century in the second ODI against England. His masterful knock included 12 fours and seven sixes, powering India to a comprehensive nine-wicket victory, securing the series 2-0.

In the post-match presentation, Rohit reflected on his century, stating, "I enjoyed being out there, scoring for the team. I broke my batting approach into pieces, aiming to bat as deep as possible." He praised his opening partner Shubman Gill for the support, noting Gill's classy play and composure.

Rohit also commended the bowlers for their performance in the middle overs, highlighting their role in restricting England's scoring. He emphasized the importance of continuous improvement for the team ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy in February.

