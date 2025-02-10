Left Menu

Adana Demirspor's Bold Protest: Walking Off the Field

Adana Demirspor left the pitch during a Super Lig match against Galatasaray, objecting to perceived unfairness by Turkey's referees committee and football federation. The controversy stemmed from a penalty awarded to Galatasaray, which coach Okan Buruk suggested could have been a mistake.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-02-2025 00:15 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 00:15 IST
In a bold move, Turkish football club Adana Demirspor exited their Super Lig game at Galatasaray just 30 minutes in, trailing 1-0 after a contentious penalty.

The walk-off was a protest against what Adana Demirspor President Murat Sancak described as persistent unfair treatment by Turkey's referees committee and football federation. This criticism targets systemic issues affecting smaller clubs in the league, although specifics remain unclear, as reported by T24.

Galatasaray had gained the lead early with a 12th-minute penalty from Spanish striker Alvaro Morata. However, Galatasaray's coach Okan Buruk acknowledged post-match that the penalty decision may have been erroneous. The incident highlights ongoing tensions within Turkish football regarding officiating standards.

