Adana Demirspor's Bold Protest: Walking Off the Field

In a bold move, Turkish football club Adana Demirspor exited their Super Lig game at Galatasaray just 30 minutes in, trailing 1-0 after a contentious penalty.

The walk-off was a protest against what Adana Demirspor President Murat Sancak described as persistent unfair treatment by Turkey's referees committee and football federation. This criticism targets systemic issues affecting smaller clubs in the league, although specifics remain unclear, as reported by T24.

Galatasaray had gained the lead early with a 12th-minute penalty from Spanish striker Alvaro Morata. However, Galatasaray's coach Okan Buruk acknowledged post-match that the penalty decision may have been erroneous. The incident highlights ongoing tensions within Turkish football regarding officiating standards.

(With inputs from agencies.)