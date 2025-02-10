England's Championship Dreams Dashed by Bethell's Injury
England's all-rounder, Jacob Bethell, is ruled out of the Champions Trophy due to a hamstring injury, disappointing the team ahead of their opening match against Australia. Skipper Jos Buttler confirms Bethell's absence following a loss to India, and Tom Banton is called up as a replacement.
England's cricket team faces a significant challenge as promising all-rounder Jacob Bethell has been sidelined from the upcoming Champions Trophy due to a hamstring injury, confirmed skipper Jos Buttler.
The news comes in the wake of England's four-wicket loss to India in the second ODI, as Buttler expressed the team's disappointment over Bethell's absence. The young left-hander had shown his talent with a half-century and a wicket in the first ODI at Nagpur.
Bethell's injury has forced England to call up Tom Banton as a replacement, with the final squad submission deadline looming on Wednesday. England is set to face Australia in their tournament opener on February 22.
