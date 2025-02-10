Ireland's Triumphant Test Cricket Streak Continues

Ireland's cricket team has secured a third consecutive Test victory, prevailing against Zimbabwe by 63 runs in a standout performance in Bulawayo.

Having gained full member status from the ICC in 2017, the team initially struggled, losing their first seven Test matches.

However, the tide turned after a victory over Afghanistan last year, followed by back-to-back wins over Zimbabwe, where Matthew Humphreys' six-wicket haul helped clinch the game. Despite a valiant 84 by Zimbabwe's Wessly Madhevere, their target of 292 proved insurmountable. Team captain Andy Balbirnie expressed eagerness for upcoming matches.

(With inputs from agencies.)