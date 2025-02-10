Wassan Predicts Champions Trophy Triumph for India with Kohli and Sharma

Former cricketer Atul Wassan has confidently predicted that India's cricket stars, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, will guide the team to victory in the upcoming Champions Trophy. This comes amid ongoing criticism from fans and former players regarding their recent performances in the Test format.

In the recent ODI series against England, Kohli missed the first game due to a knee issue, while Sharma scored a disappointing 2(7). However, in the second ODI held in Cuttack, Sharma defied critics with a spectacular century, leading India to a decisive four-wicket win and a 2-0 series lead.

Wassan, while pleased with India's performance, voiced concerns over players in the playing XI who aren't included in India's Champions Trophy squad. Harshit Rana and Varun Chakravarthy, both made their ODI debuts despite being absent from the 15-player tournament roster, raising questions about team selection strategy.

Virat Kohli's dismissal in the second ODI further ignited discussion. Following a promising start, Kohli's innings was cut short by Adil Rashid, causing further debate as India progresses toward the Champions Trophy.

Despite setbacks, Wassan remains optimistic, suggesting Kohli is reserving his best performances for crucial moments in the tournament. As the ODI series concludes in Ahmedabad, India's focus will shift to their opening match against Bangladesh in Dubai on February 20.

