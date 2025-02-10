Left Menu

LIV Golf Players Gain Path to British Open

The British Open now allows top players from the LIV Golf circuit to qualify for the major championship. This decision aligns with the U.S. Open's recent similar move. The leading player not exempt in the top five of LIV's standings post-Dallas tournament will secure a slot at Royal Portrush.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Standrews | Updated: 10-02-2025 21:33 IST | Created: 10-02-2025 21:33 IST
LIV Golf Players Gain Path to British Open
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The British Open has created a new entry path for players from the LIV Golf circuit, as announced by the R&A. This mirrors a recent decision by the U.S. Open to allow top LIV players to qualify for the major championship.

The R&A stated that the leading LIV player, not already exempt, in the top five of the standings after the Dallas tournament will gain entry to the British Open at Royal Portrush in July. This is part of an annual review to ensure the best players from professional tours can compete.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil praised the decision, calling it a testament to the strength and breadth of LIV's talent. With major winners like Louis Oosthuizen, Phil Mickelson, and Henrik Stenson already qualifying, the prestige and competitiveness of the Open is set to increase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

McDonald's Faces Sales Slump Amid E.coli Outbreak and Discount Challenges

 Global
2
Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

Bihar Legislature: A Pivotal Budget Session

 India
3
Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

Cook Islands’ China Deal Sparks New Zealand Security Concerns

 Global
4
Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

Political Storm: Manipur CM's Resignation Amid Rising Tensions

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The future of beekeeping: IoT and AI-powered precision monitoring enhances hive health

New AI framework enhances accuracy and interpretability in travel demand prediction

Fixing the GenAI feedback loop: Researchers propose selective response strategy

Scaling AI for the real world: Enhancing efficiency, adaptability, and inclusivity

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025