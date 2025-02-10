LIV Golf Players Gain Path to British Open

The British Open has created a new entry path for players from the LIV Golf circuit, as announced by the R&A. This mirrors a recent decision by the U.S. Open to allow top LIV players to qualify for the major championship.

The R&A stated that the leading LIV player, not already exempt, in the top five of the standings after the Dallas tournament will gain entry to the British Open at Royal Portrush in July. This is part of an annual review to ensure the best players from professional tours can compete.

LIV Golf CEO Scott O'Neil praised the decision, calling it a testament to the strength and breadth of LIV's talent. With major winners like Louis Oosthuizen, Phil Mickelson, and Henrik Stenson already qualifying, the prestige and competitiveness of the Open is set to increase.

