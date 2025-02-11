Graeme Smith's Vision: South Africa's ICC Trophy Aspirations

Former South African cricket captain Graeme Smith remains optimistic that the national team will end its long-standing wait for an ICC trophy before hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027.

With crucial tournaments like the Champions Trophy starting on February 19 and the World Test Championship final scheduled for June, Smith believes the Proteas are close to breaking their ICC trophy drought. 'Hopefully, we'll end that wait long before the 2027 World Cup,' Smith shared with PTI Bhasha.

Smith, who boasts impressive cricket stats, emphasizes the importance of building a strong cricket ecosystem in preparation for hosting the 2027 WC. 'We want to keep pushing to improve our stadiums, pitches, and ecosystem, to be the favorites by 2027,' he added. Meanwhile, Smith acknowledges the rise of T20 cricket while advocating for a sustainable model for collaboration among cricket boards.

(With inputs from agencies.)