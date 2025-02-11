Left Menu

Graeme Smith's Vision: South Africa's ICC Trophy Aspirations

Former cricket captain Graeme Smith is hopeful that South Africa will finally end its ICC trophy drought before hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027. Smith emphasizes the importance of strengthening the cricket ecosystem and highlights the potential growth in T20 cricket worldwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 11-02-2025 13:03 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 13:03 IST
Graeme Smith's Vision: South Africa's ICC Trophy Aspirations
Graeme Smith
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Former South African cricket captain Graeme Smith remains optimistic that the national team will end its long-standing wait for an ICC trophy before hosting the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup in 2027.

With crucial tournaments like the Champions Trophy starting on February 19 and the World Test Championship final scheduled for June, Smith believes the Proteas are close to breaking their ICC trophy drought. 'Hopefully, we'll end that wait long before the 2027 World Cup,' Smith shared with PTI Bhasha.

Smith, who boasts impressive cricket stats, emphasizes the importance of building a strong cricket ecosystem in preparation for hosting the 2027 WC. 'We want to keep pushing to improve our stadiums, pitches, and ecosystem, to be the favorites by 2027,' he added. Meanwhile, Smith acknowledges the rise of T20 cricket while advocating for a sustainable model for collaboration among cricket boards.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Hidden Cost of Informality: How It Shapes Business Growth

Shaping the Future: How Economic Transformation Can Drive Inclusive Growth

Africa’s Growth in Flux: Challenges, Resilience & Future Prospects

Unveiling Multidimensional Poverty in the EU: A Deeper Look Beyond Income

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025