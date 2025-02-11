Left Menu

Matt Sherratt Steps Up: Wales' Interim Coach Aims to End Losing Streak

Interim coach Matt Sherratt seeks to end Wales' 14-game losing streak but is not aiming for a permanent role. After Warren Gatland's exit, Sherratt takes charge for three Six Nations games. He emphasizes a mindset shift and maintaining his Cardiff coaching style to inspire the team.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-02-2025 21:46 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 21:46 IST
Interim coach Matt Sherratt is determined to break Wales' 14-game losing streak in the Six Nations, yet he isn't pursuing the position permanently. His appointment follows the unexpected departure of former coach Warren Gatland by mutual consent.

Sherratt, taken from his role as Cardiff Blues head coach, is committed to assisting the team, leveraging his experience with Cardiff to spark a mindset shift among players. He stresses the importance of player confidence, which transcends tactical methods.

Anticipating the upcoming matches against Ireland, Scotland, and England, Sherratt remains firm in his coaching philosophy. His goal is to ensure an enjoyable rugby experience, stressing that entertainment should not come at the cost of performance.

(With inputs from agencies.)

