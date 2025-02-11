Shifting Grounds: Major Moves in Sports - From Soccer to Skiing

In a wave of recent sports developments, Spain's former soccer chief Luis Rubiales faced court proceedings for alleged sexual assault, claiming player Jenni Hermoso consented to a now-contested kiss.

In other news, Ken Dorsey is joining the Dallas Cowboys as a passing game specialist after his tenure with the Browns, and the inaugural Olympic Esports Games will premiere in 2027 in Saudi Arabia through a 12-year deal.

The sports world saw the Charlotte Hornets challenge a failed trade involving Mark Williams, LaMelo Ball suffer a repeat ankle injury, US Open mixed doubles see a format change, and Mikaela Shiffrin secure her 15th career world championships medal.

(With inputs from agencies.)