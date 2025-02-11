Left Menu

Shifting Grounds: Major Moves in Sports - From Soccer to Skiing

The latest sports news highlights Luis Rubiales facing the court over a controversial kiss, Ken Dorsey's new role with the Cowboys, and the upcoming Olympic Esports Games in Saudi Arabia. It also covers the Hornets' trade dispute, LaMelo Ball's injury, changes in US Open mixed doubles, and Mikaela Shiffrin's record in alpine skiing.

In a wave of recent sports developments, Spain's former soccer chief Luis Rubiales faced court proceedings for alleged sexual assault, claiming player Jenni Hermoso consented to a now-contested kiss.

In other news, Ken Dorsey is joining the Dallas Cowboys as a passing game specialist after his tenure with the Browns, and the inaugural Olympic Esports Games will premiere in 2027 in Saudi Arabia through a 12-year deal.

The sports world saw the Charlotte Hornets challenge a failed trade involving Mark Williams, LaMelo Ball suffer a repeat ankle injury, US Open mixed doubles see a format change, and Mikaela Shiffrin secure her 15th career world championships medal.

