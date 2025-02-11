Left Menu

Fit or Unfit? Bumrah's Champions Trophy Dilemma

The National Cricket Academy's team has deferred Jasprit Bumrah's selection decision for the Champions Trophy to the Ajit Agarkar-led committee. Although medically fit after rehabilitation, concerns exist over Bumrah's readiness to bowl. The final squad, influenced by team optics and potential back-ups, will be confirmed soon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-02-2025 22:32 IST | Created: 11-02-2025 22:32 IST
Fit or Unfit? Bumrah's Champions Trophy Dilemma
Jasprit Bumrah
  • Country:
  • India

The Sports and Medical Science team at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru has tasked the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee with deciding on Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion for the Champions Trophy.

While Bumrah has been declared medically fit following his rehabilitation under strength and conditioning coach Rajnikanth and physio Thulasi, uncertainty lingers about his readiness to bowl in a high-stakes tournament like the Champions Trophy. Agarkar, currently in Ahmedabad, has reportedly discussed Bumrah's situation with skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir.

The debate continues over whether to gamble on a potentially half-fit star bowler or opt for a fully fit newcomer like Harshit Rana as a traveling reserve, who could replace Bumrah if necessary. Considerations also include the optics if Bumrah misses the Champions Trophy but plays in the IPL. The final squad must be sent to the ICC by Tuesday midnight, with the official announcement expected on Wednesday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Shock

Netanyahu Faces Increased Pressure Over Gaza Crisis Amid Hostage Release Sho...

 Global
2
Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

Trade Tensions Trigger Market Turbulence

 Global
3
Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-Dollar Figures

Trump Administration Probes Treasury Debt, Potential Fraud Behind Trillion-D...

 Global
4
Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

Unveiling a Middle East Economic Renaissance Amidst Political Shifts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

India in the global AI race: Misunderstood or Undervalued?

The Impact of Natural Disasters on Fiscal Stability and Policy Adaptation

Who Owns What? The Gender Divide in Real Estate and Property Tax Compliance

Building Trust in Geothermal Projects: The Role of FPIC in Stakeholder Inclusion

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025