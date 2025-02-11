Fit or Unfit? Bumrah's Champions Trophy Dilemma

The Sports and Medical Science team at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru has tasked the Ajit Agarkar-led selection committee with deciding on Jasprit Bumrah's inclusion for the Champions Trophy.

While Bumrah has been declared medically fit following his rehabilitation under strength and conditioning coach Rajnikanth and physio Thulasi, uncertainty lingers about his readiness to bowl in a high-stakes tournament like the Champions Trophy. Agarkar, currently in Ahmedabad, has reportedly discussed Bumrah's situation with skipper Rohit Sharma and coach Gautam Gambhir.

The debate continues over whether to gamble on a potentially half-fit star bowler or opt for a fully fit newcomer like Harshit Rana as a traveling reserve, who could replace Bumrah if necessary. Considerations also include the optics if Bumrah misses the Champions Trophy but plays in the IPL. The final squad must be sent to the ICC by Tuesday midnight, with the official announcement expected on Wednesday.

