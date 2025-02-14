Surge Stables Dominates National Equestrian Championship

Surge Stables from Bangalore emerged as the frontrunner on Friday at the National Equestrian Championship, dominating both the Novice and Medium Tours in the event's final phase.

Hosted at Modi Equestrian Academy, the championship has been marked by fierce contestation over the past four days. Riders have tackled increasingly complex courses, with only the best advancing to the individual finals on February 15 and 16. 42 riders have made the cut for the Preliminary Tour, including 12 from the Novice Tour, 19 from the Medium Tour, and 10 from the Championship Tour, each competing for top honors.

Surge Stables distinguished themselves through their riders' expertise, with Neil, Balaji Vijay Shankar, Thanush Gowda, and Sresht Raju Mantena excelling in the Novice Tour. In the Medium Tour, Affan Ahmed, Geethika Tikkishetty, Ashray Butta, and Mantena led the team to victory. Chetak Equestrian Sports Academy and RVC Centre & College secured second and third placements in the Novice Tour, while EGC Stables and Modi Equestrian Academy achieved the same in the Medium Tour.

(With inputs from agencies.)