Italy's Jannik Sinner Suspended: A Three-Month Hiatus Post Doping Test Settlement

Jannik Sinner, the reigning world number one in tennis, has accepted a three-month suspension following a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over two positive doping results from the previous year, according to a report by Olympics.com on Saturday.

The suspension is in effect from February 9 to May 4, which allows the 23-year-old Italian star to compete in the Italian Open starting May 7 and the French Open on May 19. Sinner aims to clinch his first French Open title, having previously reached the semifinals.

Initially cleared by the International Tennis Integrity Unit, WADA appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Sinner maintained that the banned substance, clostebol, was unintentionally introduced via his support team's therapy, a claim acknowledged by WADA. The appeal has since been withdrawn, recognizing the absence of performance-enhancing intent.

(With inputs from agencies.)