Left Menu

Italy's Jannik Sinner Suspended: A Three-Month Hiatus Post Doping Test Settlement

World No. 1 tennis player, Jannik Sinner, faces a three-month suspension after settling with WADA over two positive doping tests. Eligible to return by May 7 for the Italian Open, Sinner eyes the French Open. The suspension follows substance exposure due to entourage negligence, resolved without intent of cheating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:23 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:23 IST
Italy's Jannik Sinner Suspended: A Three-Month Hiatus Post Doping Test Settlement
Jannik Sinner. (Photo- ATP Tour X/@ATPTour). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Jannik Sinner, the reigning world number one in tennis, has accepted a three-month suspension following a settlement with the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) over two positive doping results from the previous year, according to a report by Olympics.com on Saturday.

The suspension is in effect from February 9 to May 4, which allows the 23-year-old Italian star to compete in the Italian Open starting May 7 and the French Open on May 19. Sinner aims to clinch his first French Open title, having previously reached the semifinals.

Initially cleared by the International Tennis Integrity Unit, WADA appealed to the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS). Sinner maintained that the banned substance, clostebol, was unintentionally introduced via his support team's therapy, a claim acknowledged by WADA. The appeal has since been withdrawn, recognizing the absence of performance-enhancing intent.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025