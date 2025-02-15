UP Warriorz Ready for WPL 2025 with New Leadership and Strategic Brilliance

The UP Warriorz are set to kick-start their campaign in Women's Premier League Season 3 from Vadodara with a fresh captain, Deepti Sharma, at the helm. Having put in the hard yards during pre-season, the team aims to dominate each match with a robust strategy and spurred performances.

For the first time, the Capri Sports-owned squad will enliven their home stadium in Lucknow during phase three of the tournament. The Warriorz open their season against the Gujarat Giants on February 16 in Vadodara, followed by matches in Bengaluru and Lucknow to conclude the league stage.

The team boasts a formidable spin attack featuring Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma. The pace lineup, enhanced by Saima Thakor and Anjali Sarvani, holds promise for impactful performances, supported by emerging talents in both bowling and batting departments. However, improvement in fielding and managing player injuries remain crucial challenges for the team.

