Left Menu

UP Warriorz Ready for WPL 2025 with New Leadership and Strategic Brilliance

The UP Warriorz embark on the Women's Premier League Season 3 with a new captain, Deepti Sharma, and play at their home stadium in Lucknow. Anchored by potent spin and pace attacks, the team seeks to improve on fielding and manage injuries to make a strong tournament impact.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 17:58 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 17:58 IST
UP Warriorz Ready for WPL 2025 with New Leadership and Strategic Brilliance
Team UP Warriorz. (Photo- UP Warriorz Media). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The UP Warriorz are set to kick-start their campaign in Women's Premier League Season 3 from Vadodara with a fresh captain, Deepti Sharma, at the helm. Having put in the hard yards during pre-season, the team aims to dominate each match with a robust strategy and spurred performances.

For the first time, the Capri Sports-owned squad will enliven their home stadium in Lucknow during phase three of the tournament. The Warriorz open their season against the Gujarat Giants on February 16 in Vadodara, followed by matches in Bengaluru and Lucknow to conclude the league stage.

The team boasts a formidable spin attack featuring Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma. The pace lineup, enhanced by Saima Thakor and Anjali Sarvani, holds promise for impactful performances, supported by emerging talents in both bowling and batting departments. However, improvement in fielding and managing player injuries remain crucial challenges for the team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025