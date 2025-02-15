Left Menu

Ben Duckett Cleared for Champions Trophy Amid Injury Concerns

England's Ben Duckett, after a recent groin injury scare, has been declared fit for the ICC Champions Trophy starting February 19. The left-handed opener played a crucial role against India, scoring 131 runs over three matches, and aims to aid England's redemption in the upcoming tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 18:41 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 18:41 IST
Ben Duckett Cleared for Champions Trophy Amid Injury Concerns
Ben Duckett. (Photo- ECB website). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

In a significant boost to England's cricket fortunes, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that left-handed opener Ben Duckett is fit and ready to compete in the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy, set to commence on February 19. The assurance follows Duckett's successful recovery from a groin injury sustained during the team's one-day international (ODI) series in India.

Duckett, who top-scored for England in the recently concluded series with 131 runs at an average of 43.66, underwent scans that alleviated concerns about his fitness. The ECB announced that Duckett had sustained the injury while fielding during the third and final ODI against India in Ahmedabad. Since his 2016 debut, Duckett has amassed 831 runs in 19 ODI matches, boasting a healthy average and a notable strike rate.

As England's squad flies to Pakistan ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against Australia in Lahore on February 22, the team looks to improve its recent tournament performances. Disappointing finishes in both the 50-over and T20 World Cup in 2023 and 2024 underline the importance of this tournament under skipper Jos Buttler's leadership. Key matches against Afghanistan and South Africa will further determine England's fate in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025