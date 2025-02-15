Ben Duckett Cleared for Champions Trophy Amid Injury Concerns

In a significant boost to England's cricket fortunes, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) has confirmed that left-handed opener Ben Duckett is fit and ready to compete in the forthcoming ICC Champions Trophy, set to commence on February 19. The assurance follows Duckett's successful recovery from a groin injury sustained during the team's one-day international (ODI) series in India.

Duckett, who top-scored for England in the recently concluded series with 131 runs at an average of 43.66, underwent scans that alleviated concerns about his fitness. The ECB announced that Duckett had sustained the injury while fielding during the third and final ODI against India in Ahmedabad. Since his 2016 debut, Duckett has amassed 831 runs in 19 ODI matches, boasting a healthy average and a notable strike rate.

As England's squad flies to Pakistan ahead of their Champions Trophy opener against Australia in Lahore on February 22, the team looks to improve its recent tournament performances. Disappointing finishes in both the 50-over and T20 World Cup in 2023 and 2024 underline the importance of this tournament under skipper Jos Buttler's leadership. Key matches against Afghanistan and South Africa will further determine England's fate in the competition.

(With inputs from agencies.)