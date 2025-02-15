Left Menu

Johannes Thingnes Boe Dominates Men's 10km Sprint at IBU World Championships

Johannes Thingnes Boe triumphed in the men's 10km sprint, winning gold at the IBU World Championships. Campbell Wright took silver for the U.S., while Quentin Fillon Maillet clinched bronze for France. Thingnes Boe's remarkable performance included a flawless shooting record and victory on the skis.

Johannes Thingnes Boe displayed sheer dominance to secure gold for Norway in the men's 10km sprint at the International Biathlon Union World Championships on Saturday. Campbell Wright, hailing from New Zealand and now representing the United States, clinched a surprising silver, finishing 27.7 seconds behind Thingnes Boe. France's Quentin Fillon Maillet settled for bronze.

The spotlight was firmly on the 31-year-old Thingnes Boe, who has announced his retirement after this season. With a stellar display on the course, he captured his 21st World Championship gold, hitting all 10 targets with precision and achieving a swift performance on the skis that left his competitors far behind.

In contrast to Friday's snowy conditions, the men's race enjoyed bright sunshine, creating ideal shooting conditions for the 99 competitors. Local favorite Sebastian Stalder initially thrilled the crowd, but missed opportunities allowed more experienced racers to seize the lead. A miss cost 2024 champion Sturla Holm Laegreid a podium finish, but Wright's switch to the U.S. proved fruitful with his first World Championship medal, while Fillon Maillet's missed shot early in the race likely cost him a higher standing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

