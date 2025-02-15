Australia's Cricket Conundrum: Reclaiming the 'Aussie Mentality'

Australia's cricket team faces significant hurdles as they prep for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy. With a dismal record in recent editions and an injury-stricken squad missing frontline bowlers, the team aims to reignite the classic 'Aussie mentality' that once dominated the cricketing world.

Led by Steve Smith, Australia's limited options will depend on the expertise of veterans like Glenn Maxwell and emerging talents. Despite recent setbacks, including a series loss to Pakistan at home, Australia is keen on overcoming past defeats in the Champions Trophy, where they haven't secured a win since 2009.

Australia's squad includes names like Travis Head and Marnus Labuschagne, whose performances will be crucial alongside a shaky bowling lineup. Although challenges abound, the Aussies hope to draw on their heritage of bouncing back against the odds as they face England, South Africa, and Afghanistan from February 22.

(With inputs from agencies.)