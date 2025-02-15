Left Menu

Spain Redeems with a Tactical Triumph Over India

Spain avenged its Olympic defeat by defeating India 3-1 in a FIH Pro League match. Despite starting strong with a goal by Sukhjeet Singh, India struggled to maintain their lead. Spain's Borja Lacalle, Ignacio Cobos, and Bruno Avila scored, capitalizing on India's weak penalty corners. India hopes to rebound in the next match.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 15-02-2025 22:08 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 22:08 IST
Spain Redeems with a Tactical Triumph Over India
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Spain exacted revenge for its Olympic setback by overcoming India 3-1 in a gripping FIH men's Pro League match on Saturday. The Spanish side showed resilience, coming from behind after Sukhjeet Singh gave India an initial lead in the game's 25th minute.

Although the teams were evenly matched in the first quarter, it was Spain that exhibited superior resolve. Borja Lacalle equalized in the 28th minute, followed by Ignacio Cobos and Bruno Avila adding to the tally in the second half, exploiting India's faltering defense and ineffective penalty corners.

The match underscored Spain's tactical prowess and exposed India's vulnerabilities, notably in converting penalty opportunities. The Indian team aims to rectify its strategies and perform better in the upcoming double-header with Spain on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

Musk's DOGE Team Sets Sights on Pentagon Spending Cuts

 Global
2
Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

Justice Department Drops Bribery Charges Against NY Mayor Eric Adams

 Global
3
Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

Attack on UNIFIL Peacekeepers Prompts Urgent Calls for Justice

 Global
4
Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

Judicial Hurdles for Musk's Government Efficiency Efforts

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bridging the gap: How AI and humans can make better decisions together

AI assistants may be steering your decisions without you knowing

AI in music: Study reveals how glitches and mistakes drive creative innovation

Digital competence in education: Sharp rise in research, but regional disparities persist

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025