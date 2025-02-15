Spain Redeems with a Tactical Triumph Over India

Spain exacted revenge for its Olympic setback by overcoming India 3-1 in a gripping FIH men's Pro League match on Saturday. The Spanish side showed resilience, coming from behind after Sukhjeet Singh gave India an initial lead in the game's 25th minute.

Although the teams were evenly matched in the first quarter, it was Spain that exhibited superior resolve. Borja Lacalle equalized in the 28th minute, followed by Ignacio Cobos and Bruno Avila adding to the tally in the second half, exploiting India's faltering defense and ineffective penalty corners.

The match underscored Spain's tactical prowess and exposed India's vulnerabilities, notably in converting penalty opportunities. The Indian team aims to rectify its strategies and perform better in the upcoming double-header with Spain on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)