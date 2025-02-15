Left Menu

Delhi Capitals' Thrilling Last-Ball Victory Over Mumbai Indians in WPL

In a nail-biting Women's Premier League match, Delhi Capitals clinched a two-wicket win over Mumbai Indians. Despite a shaky middle order, crucial knocks by Niki Prasad and Sarah Bryce led DC to victory, with Arundhati Reddy and Radha Yadav completing a daring last-ball double.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 15-02-2025 23:22 IST | Created: 15-02-2025 23:22 IST
Shafali Varma in action. (Photo- WPL X/@wplt20). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In an electrifying Women's Premier League encounter, the Delhi Capitals (DC) narrowly defeated the Mumbai Indians (MI) by two wickets, securing the win on the last ball. The match, held in Vadodara on Saturday, witnessed dynamic performances from both teams, keeping spectators on edge throughout the game.

After winning the toss, DC elected to field first, and got off to a promising start with a crucial early wicket from Shikha Pandey, dismissing Hayley Matthews for a duck. Despite setbacks, MI managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, thanks to formidable batting by Natalie Sciver Brunt and Harmanpreet Kaur.

Chasing a target of 165, DC began aggressively but faltered in the middle overs. However, it was the calculated innings by Niki Prasad and Sarah Bryce that steered the chase, culminating in a thrilling climax where Reddy and Yadav accomplished a challenging double to seal the victory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

