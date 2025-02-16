Left Menu

Mumbai vs Vidarbha: Clash of Titans in Ranji Trophy Semifinal

The reigning champions, Mumbai, face-off against the in-form Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy semifinal. Despite key player Yashasvi Jaiswal's injury, Mumbai remains a formidable force, thanks to their seasoned players. Vidarbha, led by stellar performances from Harsh Dubey and Yash Rathod, aims to leverage Mumbai's top-order vulnerabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Nagpur | Updated: 16-02-2025 13:32 IST | Created: 16-02-2025 13:32 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Mumbai, the defending champions, are set to face Vidarbha in the Ranji Trophy semifinal, albeit without their injured star, Yashasvi Jaiswal. Despite this setback, Mumbai remains a favorite, bolstered by Skipper Ajinkya Rahane, Suryakumar Yadav, and others.

Vidarbha, however, is in brilliant form, spearheaded by left-arm spinner Harsh Dubey, who tops the wicket charts this season. They aim to exploit Mumbai's occasionally faltering top-order, with their balanced attack led by Yash Rathod, seeking to maintain their winning streak.

Mumbai has the depth to counter this challenge, having previously demonstrated their resilience through lower-order heroics. As the match kicks off at 9.30 am, the cricketing world watches to see if Vidarbha can seize an upset or if Mumbai will march towards another title.

(With inputs from agencies.)

