Elfyn Evans Surges to Victory in Rally Sweden

Toyota's Elfyn Evans clinched victory at Rally Sweden, taking the lead in the world championship standings. Overcoming Japanese teammate Takamoto Katsuta, Evans secured his 10th world championship win. Following his triumph, Toyota remains atop the manufacturer standings. The next rally heads to Kenya's Safari Rally in March.

In a thrilling snow-covered race, Toyota's Elfyn Evans emerged victorious at Rally Sweden, propelling him to the top of the world championship standings. His teammate, Japan's Takamoto Katsuta, finished a close second, making it a Toyota one-two. Reigning world champion Thierry Neuville of Hyundai completed the top three.

This triumph marks Evans' 10th career win in the world championship circuit. The Welshman expressed satisfaction with the season's promising start, reflecting on the importance of his early lead. "Championship-wise, it's been a very good start," he remarked post-race.

Despite trailing during the day's opening stage, Evans made a remarkable comeback to seize maximum points. Toyota now leads the manufacturer standings comfortably ahead of Hyundai. The season continues with the next rally scheduled for Kenya's famed Safari Rally in late March.

(With inputs from agencies.)

