Tejas Dhingra Triumphs Again: Highlights from the National Equestrian Championship
Tejas Dhingra retained his title at the National Equestrian Championship, scoring 16 points ahead of peers. Yashaan Zubin Khambatta clinched victories in both novice and medium tours, while 13-year-old Sravya Vohra shone brightly. Other notable performances included Gaurav Lonkar's win in the young horse category and Avik Bhatia's gold medal finish.
- Country:
- India
In an impressive display of skill, Tejas Dhingra successfully defended his title at the National Equestrian Championship, held at the Modi Equestrian Academy, by scoring 16 points, overcoming Amar Sarin and Ashray Butta, who shared the runner-up spot.
The championship witnessed Yashaan Zubin Khambatta's victory in both the novice and medium tours, with several competitors, including Sehaj Singh Virk and Avik Bhatia, tying for second place in the medium tour. In a remarkable moment, 13-year-old Sravya Vohra was honored for her stellar fifth-place performance.
The young horse category saw Gaurav Lonkar take the spotlight with an 8.0 point win on Aziza, followed by Abhishek Chopra and Gurvinder. Saturday's preliminary tour final had Avik Bhatia winning gold with a decisive performance, while Major Ritika Dahiya and Dushyant Nagar completed the podium positions.
(With inputs from agencies.)