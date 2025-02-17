Left Menu

Borja's Winning Strike Lifts River Plate in Apertura Thriller

River Plate secured a 1-0 victory over Lanus in the Argentine Apertura tournament, thanks to a late goal by Miguel Borja. The win moved River to third place, tied with Independiente on points. The game's action-packed second half included a disallowed goal and missed penalty but ended with River's triumph.

17-02-2025
Miguel Borja's decisive strike saw River Plate edge past Lanus with a 1-0 victory on Sunday in the Argentine Apertura tournament. The home win thrust River to third place in Group B, equalling Independiente's 12 points, but still two points shy of group leaders Rosario Central.

River goalkeeper Franco Armani highlighted the importance of the victory, emphasizing the team's aim to refine their style of play. The match saw River squander several first-half chances, including Facundo Colidio's attempt that hit the crossbar. Meanwhile, Lanus' Walter Bou came close to scoring in the 34th minute, but Armani's skilful save kept the match level.

After a disallowed goal tied to an offside call, it was substitute Borja who finally found the back of the net in the 77th minute. Despite missing a penalty soon after, his goal proved to be the game's decider. Lanus fought for an equalizer, but Armani's crucial saves in stoppage time secured the victory, leaving Lanus in eighth place.

