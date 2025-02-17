Stardust Returns: The Unpredictable Champions Trophy

The Champions Trophy is making a much-anticipated comeback to the cricketing calendar after an absence of eight years. As the tournament kicks off, fans are eagerly looking forward to a highly competitive one-day international series, despite the absence of a clear favorite.

Pakistan, the current holders and hosts, are preparing to showcase the Champions Trophy for the first time since the 1996 World Cup. However, political tensions mean that India, one of the strong contenders, will play all their matches in Dubai, including a potential appearance in the March 9 final.

Australia, the reigning ODI world champions, are notably sending a weakened squad due to injuries and personal reasons, while New Zealand carries strong momentum into the tournament. Afghanistan, meanwhile, is set to make its first appearance, hoping to capitalize on its impressive recent performances.

