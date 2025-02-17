Left Menu

Thrilling Football Weekend: Major Upsets and Victories Across Asia

In a weekend packed with football action across Asia, Al-Ittihad widened their lead in Saudi Arabia, and Anyang FC stunned Ulsan in South Korea. Meanwhile, Vissel Kobe began their title defense with a draw in Japan, and Auckland FC increased their lead in Australia with a crucial win over Western United.

This past weekend delivered a series of thrilling developments across Asian football leagues. In Saudi Arabia, Al-Ittihad solidified their position at the top of the Pro League with a commanding 4-1 victory over Al-Wehda, extending their lead over Al-Hilal, who drew 1-1 with Al-Riyadh. Karim Benzema and Steve Bergwijn made significant contributions to Al-Ittihad's win.

Across Japan, defending champions Vissel Kobe managed a 0-0 draw against Urawa Red Diamonds, while Sanfrecce Hiroshima secured a 2-1 victory over Machida Zelvia. In South Korea's K-League, newly promoted Anyang FC delivered a shocking 1-0 defeat to reigning champions Ulsan HD with a last-minute goal from Bruno Mota.

Meanwhile, in Australia, Auckland FC surged ahead in the standings with a 2-0 win over Western United. Adelaide United fell to a surprise loss against the low-ranking Newcastle Jets, while Melbourne Victory edged past Wellington Phoenix with a narrow 1-0 triumph.

