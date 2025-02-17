Aberg's Triumphant Comeback at Torrey Pines

Ludvig Aberg delivered a spectacular comeback at the Genesis Invitational, claiming victory with a 6-under 66 final round at Torrey Pines. Aberg outperformed Maverick McNealy in a thrilling finish, overcoming a three-shot deficit.

This win marked redemption for Aberg, who previously struggled with illness at the same course. Sunday's triumph showcases his growing prowess in the golfing world, securing his second PGA Tour title and a boost to No. 4 in global rankings.

McNealy's strong performance wasn't enough to hold Aberg off as he rallied late. Aberg expressed pride in his relentless finish, fortifying his status as a notable up-and-coming player in the sport.

