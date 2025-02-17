Justin Leonard Triumphs at Chubb Classic in Stunning Comeback

Justin Leonard claimed his first victory on the PGA Tour Champions at the Chubb Classic, showcasing an impressive comeback on the final holes at Tiburon's Black Course.

The 52-year-old Texan birdied five of the last seven holes, resulting in a 4-under 68 and a four-stroke win over Billy Andrade. This triumph marked Leonard's first win since the 2008 St. Jude Championship and comes in his 45th start on the 50-and-over tour.

Leonard expressed relief and excitement over his victory, reflecting on the journey and effort it took to regain his winning form. The victory concludes a successful return to competitive golf after Leonard's tenure as a television analyst. Other notable performances included Billy Andrade and Darren Clarke, who finished second and third, respectively.

