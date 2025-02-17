Left Menu

India Aims for Victory Against Germany in Men's FIH Pro League Clash

India will face Germany in their next men's FIH Pro League match, looking to build on their recent win against Spain. Currently in eighth place, India aims to improve their position. Coach Craig Fulton focuses on enhancing penalty corner conversions. Germany, in seventh place, seeks to turn their campaign around.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhubaneswar | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:07 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 14:42 IST
India's men's hockey team is set to clash with Germany in the FIH Pro League, hoping to extend their winning streak following a victory against Spain. The encounter, happening on Tuesday, is crucial for India as they aim to elevate their standings within the league.

The hosts rebounded brilliantly after a concerning 3-1 defeat to Spain, managing a 2-0 comeback victory. This turnaround places India at eighth but still driven to climb higher. The team's striking line showed prowess, with goals from Mandeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh, yet penalty corner conversions remain a concern for Coach Craig Fulton.

Meanwhile, Germany, occupying the seventh spot, is eager to bounce back after a tough series outcome against India last October. Despite mixed results, Germany's attack, led by Raphael Hartkopf, Gonzalo Peillat, and Thies Prinz, poses a threat. India strives for improvement, focusing on penalty corners as they prepare for a competitive match.

(With inputs from agencies.)

