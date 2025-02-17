India Aims for Victory Against Germany in Men's FIH Pro League Clash

India's men's hockey team is set to clash with Germany in the FIH Pro League, hoping to extend their winning streak following a victory against Spain. The encounter, happening on Tuesday, is crucial for India as they aim to elevate their standings within the league.

The hosts rebounded brilliantly after a concerning 3-1 defeat to Spain, managing a 2-0 comeback victory. This turnaround places India at eighth but still driven to climb higher. The team's striking line showed prowess, with goals from Mandeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh, yet penalty corner conversions remain a concern for Coach Craig Fulton.

Meanwhile, Germany, occupying the seventh spot, is eager to bounce back after a tough series outcome against India last October. Despite mixed results, Germany's attack, led by Raphael Hartkopf, Gonzalo Peillat, and Thies Prinz, poses a threat. India strives for improvement, focusing on penalty corners as they prepare for a competitive match.

