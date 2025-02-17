Left Menu

Geraint Thomas: The Farewell Season of a Cycling Legend

Geraint Thomas, former Tour de France champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist, has announced that this year will be his final season in professional cycling. With Ineos Grenadiers, the 38-year-old Welshman plans to focus on the Tour de France, where he aims to support the team and enjoy the race.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 17-02-2025 15:57 IST | Created: 17-02-2025 15:57 IST
Geraint Thomas, a celebrated name in cycling, revealed that 2023 marks his swan song as a professional cyclist. The former Tour de France champion and two-time Olympic gold medalist made the announcement on Monday, bringing nearly two decades of athletic achievements to a close.

As Thomas, now 38, prepares to tackle the Tour de France with the Ineos Grenadiers team, he aims to support team objectives while still cherishing the iconic race he once dominated, having won it in 2018.

Starting his racing career at 10 in his hometown of Cardiff, Wales, Thomas quickly rose through the ranks, transforming from a celebrated teammate into a formidable leader. His legacy includes a string of successes, marked by both resilience and a strategic shift from track to road racing.

