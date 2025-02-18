Valladolid's Managerial Shakeup: Diego Cocca Out After 8 Games
Real Valladolid have dismissed manager Diego Cocca after a string of poor performances left them at the bottom of the LaLiga standings. Cocca, appointed in December, managed only one victory. Interim manager Álvaro Rubio will lead the team as they face a challenging season.
Real Valladolid have parted ways with manager Diego Cocca after a mere eight games, citing disappointing results that see them languishing at the bottom of the LaLiga table. The club announced the decision on Monday, pointing to a dire run of five straight defeats as the catalyst for change.
Appointed mid-December with high hopes, Cocca's short tenure saw Valladolid suffer six league losses, including a crushing 4-0 defeat to Sevilla. The team also faced an unexpected exit from the Copa del Rey at the hands of third-tier Ourense CF. In a bid to steady the ship, Álvaro Rubio, the reserve team coach, will step in as interim manager.
With the club on a meager 15 points, eight behind safety, Valladolid's season hangs in the balance. The squad's next challenge is against Athletic Bilbao, a crucial match in their fight to avoid relegation turmoil.
