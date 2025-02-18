Valladolid's Managerial Shakeup: Diego Cocca Out After 8 Games

Real Valladolid have parted ways with manager Diego Cocca after a mere eight games, citing disappointing results that see them languishing at the bottom of the LaLiga table. The club announced the decision on Monday, pointing to a dire run of five straight defeats as the catalyst for change.

Appointed mid-December with high hopes, Cocca's short tenure saw Valladolid suffer six league losses, including a crushing 4-0 defeat to Sevilla. The team also faced an unexpected exit from the Copa del Rey at the hands of third-tier Ourense CF. In a bid to steady the ship, Álvaro Rubio, the reserve team coach, will step in as interim manager.

With the club on a meager 15 points, eight behind safety, Valladolid's season hangs in the balance. The squad's next challenge is against Athletic Bilbao, a crucial match in their fight to avoid relegation turmoil.

