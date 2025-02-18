Egan Bernal: Resilience Shines as Former Champion Faces New Setback

Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal has sustained a fractured collarbone after a crash during the Clasica Jaen race, according to an announcement by his team, Ineos Grenadiers, on Monday.

The incident occurred during the final stretch of the race when Bernal was involved in a collision with nine other riders. Despite this setback, Bernal's teammate, Michal Kwiatkowski, managed to secure victory in Spain. Ineos confirmed on their social media account that Bernal was thoroughly assessed at a hospital, leading to the diagnosis.

The Colombian cyclist, who recently celebrated his first Colombian National Road title after recovering from a near-fatal crash in 2022, remains determined to continue racing. Bernal expressed his satisfaction with his recent performances and maintains his focus on returning to competition, particularly targeting another Giro d'Italia title.

