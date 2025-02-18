Left Menu

RCB Dominates with Stellar Show Against DC in WPL Clash

RCB clinched an emphatic eight-wicket victory over DC in the Women's Premier League, thanks to outstanding performances by Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, and Smriti Mandhana. Danni Wyatt-Hodge's notable innings, praised by Mithali Raj, highlighted the match's turning points. RCB leads the table with two wins in the tournament.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 11:28 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 11:28 IST
Danni Wyatt-Hodge (Photo: X/@RCBTweets). Image Credit: ANI
In a commanding display, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) secured a decisive eight-wicket triumph over Delhi Capitals (DC) in their Women's Premier League showdown on Monday. The match saw standout contributions from Renuka Singh, Georgia Wareham, and captain Smriti Mandhana. Former India captain Mithali Raj lauded Danni Wyatt-Hodge's performance for its critical impact on the game's outcome.

Batting first, DC faltered against RCB's disciplined bowling. Renuka Singh and Georgia Wareham delivered impactful spells, dismantling DC's lineup and confining them to a mere 141 runs. RCB then chased down the target with ease, buoyed by Mandhana's half-century and Wyatt-Hodge's impressive 42-run innings, reinforcing their top position in the standings.

The strategic opening decision by RCB to field first paid dividends, as Renuka Singh struck on the first ball. Despite Jemimah Rodrigues' brief resurgence, DC failed to maintain momentum, ending at 141 in 19.3 overs. RCB's chase was aggressive and calculated, with Mandhana and Wyatt-Hodge taking the charge, securing RCB's spot at the top of the leaderboard.

(With inputs from agencies.)

