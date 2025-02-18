Dream Sports Championship U-17: Regional Triumphs Set Stage for National Finals

The Dream Sports Championship U-17 tournament has unveiled its National Finals lineup with SESA Football Academy and Football 4 Change Academy making significant impressions in their regional finales. Football 4 Change Academy soared in Guwahati with a dominant 4-0 win against BBFS Shillong, courtesy of crucial goals from Kishor Tiwari and Mangminlun Touthang.

Nandita Garlosa, Assam's Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, highlighted the importance of sports for grassroots development at the event, commending Dream Sports Foundation's initiatives. In Goa, SESA Football Academy claimed a thrilling penalty shoot-out victory over Dempo SC, securing a spot after a 2-2 draw led to a dramatic 4-2 penalty triumph.

SESA secured an early lead with Aniket Terane and Pramod Gawas scoring before Dempo SC equalized via Jonathan Silva and Jodric Abranches. SESA's Sakib Lamture emerged heroically in the penalty shoot-out. Both academies will now compete in the National Finals in Goa, April 2025, alongside other top contenders.

