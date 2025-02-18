Left Menu

Dream Sports Championship U-17: Regional Triumphs Set Stage for National Finals

SESA Football Academy and Football 4 Change Academy secure spots for the Dream Sports Championship U-17 National Finals. Football 4 Change Academy triumphed with a 4-0 victory in Guwahati, while SESA claimed victory in a gripping penalty shoot-out in Goa. The finals will be held in Goa in April 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 15:08 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 15:08 IST
Dream Sports Championship U-17: Regional Triumphs Set Stage for National Finals
Presentation (Photo: Dream Sports Championship). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Dream Sports Championship U-17 tournament has unveiled its National Finals lineup with SESA Football Academy and Football 4 Change Academy making significant impressions in their regional finales. Football 4 Change Academy soared in Guwahati with a dominant 4-0 win against BBFS Shillong, courtesy of crucial goals from Kishor Tiwari and Mangminlun Touthang.

Nandita Garlosa, Assam's Minister of Sports and Youth Welfare, highlighted the importance of sports for grassroots development at the event, commending Dream Sports Foundation's initiatives. In Goa, SESA Football Academy claimed a thrilling penalty shoot-out victory over Dempo SC, securing a spot after a 2-2 draw led to a dramatic 4-2 penalty triumph.

SESA secured an early lead with Aniket Terane and Pramod Gawas scoring before Dempo SC equalized via Jonathan Silva and Jodric Abranches. SESA's Sakib Lamture emerged heroically in the penalty shoot-out. Both academies will now compete in the National Finals in Goa, April 2025, alongside other top contenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tremors felt in Delhi.

Tremors felt in Delhi.

 India
2
Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

Starmer's Strategic Stance: Bridging Peace in Ukraine Conflict

 Global
3
Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

Tensions in Taiwan Strait: Canadian Warship's Journey Spurs Reaction

 Global
4
Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

Amritsar Airport Sees Another Batch of Deportees Amid Controversy

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025