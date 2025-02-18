Babar Azam Honored with ICC T20I Team of the Year Cap Ahead of Champions Trophy
Babar Azam, recognized for his outstanding performance, received the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2024 cap. Despite recent struggles in the ODI tri-nation series against New Zealand and South Africa, Pakistan's star batter aims to regain form as the Champions Trophy kicks off in Karachi.
- Country:
- India
In a significant recognition of his cricketing prowess, Babar Azam has been honored with the ICC Men's T20I Team of the Year 2024 cap. The accolade comes as the star Pakistani batsman prepares for the Champions Trophy. Azam, aged 31, continues to be celebrated for his impressive performance in T20 internationals.
The ICC shared a video on Instagram, showcasing the moment Azam received the cap. The video serves as a testament to his remarkable contribution, wherein he amassed 738 runs over 24 matches in 2024, including six half-centuries. His performance has consistently positioned him as a central figure in Pakistan's batting lineup.
However, recent challenges loom as Pakistan gears up for their title defense at the Champions Trophy in Karachi. The team faced setbacks in the ODI tri-nation series, suffering losses to New Zealand, where Azam also struggled to leave his mark. Nonetheless, the Pakistani squad remains hopeful for a strong showing in the upcoming fixtures.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India Gears Up for Crucial ODI Series Against England
Varun Chakaravarthy Joins India Squad for ODI Series Against England
Rohit Sharma Updates on Jasprit Bumrah's Injury Ahead of India-England ODI Series
Rohit Sharma's Century Powers India to ODI Series Win Over England
Electrifying ODI Series in Cuttuck: India vs England Showdown