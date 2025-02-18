Left Menu

Pakistan Gears Up for Historic Return to ICC Champions Trophy Hosting

Pakistan is set to host the ICC Champions Trophy for the first time in nearly 30 years, with PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi promising a tournament that highlights Pakistan's cricket passion and hospitality. The event, shared with the UAE, signifies a major milestone for Pakistan's cricketing prestige.

Pakistan is poised to host the ICC Champions Trophy, a major cricket event, marking the country's comeback in global tournaments after nearly 30 years. On Tuesday, Mohsin Naqvi, chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), expressed excitement over hosting the event, promising it would bring pride and joy to Pakistanis.

Naqvi, speaking after a high-level PCB meeting in Lahore, highlighted the significance of this event as a fulfillment of a long-standing dream. He assured that security and hospitality measures were in place, reflecting the PCB's readiness and confidence in hosting large-scale events.

The tournament will be a collaborative effort with the UAE, featuring matches in Lahore, Karachi, and Rawalpindi, and Dubai hosting all of India's games. Former President Asif Ali Zardari will inaugurate the event during the Pakistan versus New Zealand match in Karachi's National Stadium.

