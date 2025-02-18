Ben Curran's Unbeaten Knock Seals Series for Zimbabwe

On Tuesday, Ben Curran's stellar unbeaten innings of 118 helped Zimbabwe secure a resounding nine-wicket victory against Ireland at the Harare Sports Club, clinching the One Day International series.

Despite a strong start from Ireland's opener Andy Balbirnie, who scored 61, Zimbabwe's Curran and Brian Bennett launched an aggressive response, amassing 77 runs in the first 10 overs. A brief rain delay interrupted their momentum.

After play resumed, Bennett was controversially given out, but captain Craig Ervine's 69 off 59 balls ensured Zimbabwe comfortably surpassed Ireland's 240-6 total.

(With inputs from agencies.)