Ben Curran's Unbeaten Knock Seals Series for Zimbabwe
Ben Curran's impressive 118 not out led Zimbabwe to a convincing nine-wicket win over Ireland, clinching the ODI series. Zimbabwe chased down Ireland's 240-6 with ease, finishing at 246-1. The match featured notable performances from Andy Balbirnie and Craig Ervine, including a rain delay.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 21:45 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 21:45 IST
On Tuesday, Ben Curran's stellar unbeaten innings of 118 helped Zimbabwe secure a resounding nine-wicket victory against Ireland at the Harare Sports Club, clinching the One Day International series.
Despite a strong start from Ireland's opener Andy Balbirnie, who scored 61, Zimbabwe's Curran and Brian Bennett launched an aggressive response, amassing 77 runs in the first 10 overs. A brief rain delay interrupted their momentum.
After play resumed, Bennett was controversially given out, but captain Craig Ervine's 69 off 59 balls ensured Zimbabwe comfortably surpassed Ireland's 240-6 total.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement