F1 Teams Tackle FIA's New Language Rules Amid Exciting Season Launch

Formula One teams are responding to the FIA's recent regulations on swearing, as discussed extensively during a commission meeting. The new guidelines impose penalties, including fines up to 120,000 euros and possible championship point deductions, for drivers who contravene the league's conduct rules.

The discussion arises amid a broader conversation on maintaining the emotional nature of the sport without violating professional standards. In recent cases, British driver Dan Ticktum faced no penalties for a swearing fit, while Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux was fined for a live broadcast incident.

Racing Bulls' CEO Peter Bayer emphasized the need for clarity in conduct expectations. The goal is to find a balance that allows drivers to express emotions while maintaining the sport's integrity. The upcoming Formula One season kicks off in Australia on March 16, with these changes set to play a significant role.

