F1 Teams Tackle FIA's New Language Rules Amid Exciting Season Launch

Formula One teams, led by Racing Bulls' CEO Peter Bayer, are adjusting to new FIA rules on swearing. These guidelines introduce fines and penalties for drivers' conduct. The teams seek to balance emotional expression and professionalism, especially after incidents in other racing series influenced the new regulations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-02-2025 22:07 IST | Created: 18-02-2025 22:07 IST
Formula One teams are responding to the FIA's recent regulations on swearing, as discussed extensively during a commission meeting. The new guidelines impose penalties, including fines up to 120,000 euros and possible championship point deductions, for drivers who contravene the league's conduct rules.

The discussion arises amid a broader conversation on maintaining the emotional nature of the sport without violating professional standards. In recent cases, British driver Dan Ticktum faced no penalties for a swearing fit, while Hyundai's Adrien Fourmaux was fined for a live broadcast incident.

Racing Bulls' CEO Peter Bayer emphasized the need for clarity in conduct expectations. The goal is to find a balance that allows drivers to express emotions while maintaining the sport's integrity. The upcoming Formula One season kicks off in Australia on March 16, with these changes set to play a significant role.

