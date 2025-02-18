Mumbai City FC Set Sights on Historic League Double Against Hyderabad FC

Mumbai City FC will face Hyderabad FC at the GMC Balayogi Athletic Stadium in Hyderabad for the Indian Super League (ISL) 2024-25 on Wednesday. Positioned sixth in the league, Mumbai City has accumulated 31 points from 20 games. They seek to secure their maiden league double against Hyderabad FC and become the team with the most league doubles (13) in the ISL. While Mumbai recently suffered a 1-3 defeat at home to FC Goa, they have yet to experience consecutive losses under head coach Petr Kratky.

Hyderabad FC, positioned second to last with 16 points, are on an upward trajectory with recent home victories: 3-2 against Jamshedpur FC and 3-1 against Mohammedan SC. Another win at home would match their October-November 2022 streak of consecutive wins. In their last encounter, Mumbai City FC narrowly defeated Hyderabad FC 1-0.

Defensively, Hyderabad FC have struggled, allowing nine headed goals this season, tying for the most in the league, and conceding 41 goals overall, which is the highest among the teams. Meanwhile, Mumbai City's strategic passing, primarily in the defensive third, has facilitated their offense. Key player Mehtab Singh recently recorded 105 touches against FC Goa. Both team coaches express confidence in their squads ahead of the match.

(With inputs from agencies.)