Mumbai Indians Dominate with Fifth Consecutive Win Over Gujarat Giants

Mumbai Indians delivered a commanding performance at Kotambi Stadium on Tuesday, securing a resounding five-wicket triumph over Gujarat Giants in the ongoing Women's Premier League. With this victory, led by Captain Harmanpreet Kaur, MI has maintained its undefeated streak against the Giants, having successfully chased down targets in all their encounters this season.

Chasing a modest target of 121, Nat Sciver-Brunt emerged as the star performer, scoring a brisk fifty after early setbacks saw Hayley Matthews and Yastika Bhatia dismissed cheaply. Despite Harmanpreet Kaur's early exit, Brunt consolidated with Amelia Kerr, forming a crucial 45-run partnership to tilt the game in MI's favor.

Priya Mishra eventually dismissed Brunt for 57 off 39 balls, but Sajeevan Sajana and G Kamalini guided MI home with over three overs to spare, marking their first win of the season. Gujarat Giants, put to bat first, struggled against a disciplined MI bowling attack, with only two of their top five batters reaching double digits.

The Giants' top-order, including Beth Mooney, Laura Wolvaardt, and Dayalan Hemalatha, fell cheaply before the fourth over concluded. As wickets continued to tumble, a brief resistance formed with Harleen Deol and Tanuja Kanwar's 24-run stand for the eighth wicket.

Harleen Deol scored 32, while Kashvee Gautam added a quick-fire 20, but the rest of the Giants lineup faltered. MI's bowling unit, excluding debutant Parunika Sisodia, excelled in restricting the Giants' scoring rate and providing breakthroughs, with Hayley Matthews taking 3/16 and Amelia Kerr claiming 2/22 in their respective spells.

