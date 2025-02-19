Grand Slam Stars Set to Shine: Women's Tennis Makes a Historic Return to Queen's Club
Women's tennis returns to Queen's Club after nearly five decades, featuring stars like Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka. The WTA 500 event will also spotlight British number one Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu, and Daria Kasatkina. The event marks an exciting start to the grasscourt season leading to Wimbledon.
Women's tennis is making a triumphant return to Queen's Club, marking the first event of its kind since 1973. The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has announced that stars Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka will highlight the WTA 500 event, scheduled to take place this June.
Other prominent players include British number one Katie Boulter, former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, and Eastbourne champion Daria Kasatkina. The tournament is expected to be a thrilling exhibition of skill and competition, according to tournament director Laura Robson.
Set for June, the women's event will kick off the grasscourt season at the iconic venue, serving as a precursor to Wimbledon. Fans are promised a showcase of some of the world's finest female tennis talents.
