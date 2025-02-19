Left Menu

Grand Slam Stars Set to Shine: Women's Tennis Makes a Historic Return to Queen's Club

Women's tennis returns to Queen's Club after nearly five decades, featuring stars like Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka. The WTA 500 event will also spotlight British number one Katie Boulter, Emma Raducanu, and Daria Kasatkina. The event marks an exciting start to the grasscourt season leading to Wimbledon.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 06:56 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 06:56 IST
Grand Slam Stars Set to Shine: Women's Tennis Makes a Historic Return to Queen's Club

Women's tennis is making a triumphant return to Queen's Club, marking the first event of its kind since 1973. The Lawn Tennis Association (LTA) has announced that stars Madison Keys and Naomi Osaka will highlight the WTA 500 event, scheduled to take place this June.

Other prominent players include British number one Katie Boulter, former U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu, and Eastbourne champion Daria Kasatkina. The tournament is expected to be a thrilling exhibition of skill and competition, according to tournament director Laura Robson.

Set for June, the women's event will kick off the grasscourt season at the iconic venue, serving as a precursor to Wimbledon. Fans are promised a showcase of some of the world's finest female tennis talents.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Probe

Scandal in Argentina: Cryptocurrency Chaos Ties President Milei to Fraud Pro...

 Global
2
FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

FAA Firings Raise National Security Alarms Amid Crisis

 United States
3
European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

European Dilemma: Defence Spending vs. Peacekeeping in Ukraine

 Global
4
Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Dispute

Social Security Shakeup: Michelle King's Departure Amid Government Record Di...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How reinforcement learning and generative AI drive the next wave of data-centric AI innovation

Medical training enters digital age: The impact of VR and AR on hemodialysis education

Trust, consensus, and debate: How scientists choose their crisis communication channels

Transforming coral reef coral reef monitoring and conservation with AI and GIS

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025