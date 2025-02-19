Left Menu

Stars Teeing Off: Women's Pro Golf Tour Third Leg Begins

The Women's Pro Golf Tour's third leg commences at Pune's Poona Club Golf Course, featuring top names like Hitaashee Bakshi and Sneha Singh. As players gear up for international events, the competition intensifies with a strong lineup, including amateurs like Mannat Brar and Saanvi Somu, vying for prominence.

Updated: 19-02-2025 09:55 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 09:55 IST
Stars Teeing Off: Women's Pro Golf Tour Third Leg Begins
Image Credit: ANI
The Women's Pro Golf Tour (WPGT) is witnessing an exciting showdown as its third leg tees off at Pune's Poona Club Golf Course. Among the 38 competitors, last year's Order of Merit winner, Hitaashee Bakshi, begins her season, joined by other tour winners such as Rhea Purvi Sarvanan and Sneha Singh.

The WPGT has strategically scheduled these domestic events, allowing players like Hitaashee, Vani Kapoor, and Amandeep Drall to sharpen their skills before taking on international challenges. This offers a blend of experience and rising talent with amateurs like Mannat Brar poised for breakthrough performances.

The tournament will see familiar faces like Jasmine Shekar, Seher Atwal, and Neha Tripathi adding depth to the competition. The event not only sets the stage for future international aspirations but also highlights bright prospects with players preparing for tournaments in South Africa, pursuing further accolades on the global stage.

(With inputs from agencies.)

