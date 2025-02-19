Tiger Woods: A Miscalculated Swing in TGL Challenge

In an unexpected mishap during a TGL indoor match, legendary golfer Tiger Woods faced an embarrassing moment due to a miscommunication on yardage.

Woods was told the distance was 99 yards, leading him to hit a wedge shot intended to travel 100 yards, rather than the actual 199 yards.

The incident occurred while competing against Cameron Young from the New York Golf Club, resulting in a humorous yet humbling experience for Woods and his teammates at Jupiter Links.

(With inputs from agencies.)