Tiger Woods: A Miscalculated Swing in TGL Challenge

Tiger Woods misjudged a shot during a TGL match due to a yardage miscommunication, hitting a wedge for a 100-yard shot instead of the intended 199 yards. The moment became a humorous point of embarrassment during a loss to Cameron Young, with teammates laughing at the mishap.

Updated: 19-02-2025 10:28 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 10:28 IST
Tiger Woods

In an unexpected mishap during a TGL indoor match, legendary golfer Tiger Woods faced an embarrassing moment due to a miscommunication on yardage.

Woods was told the distance was 99 yards, leading him to hit a wedge shot intended to travel 100 yards, rather than the actual 199 yards.

The incident occurred while competing against Cameron Young from the New York Golf Club, resulting in a humorous yet humbling experience for Woods and his teammates at Jupiter Links.

