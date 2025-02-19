Priyank Panchal's Unbeaten Century Rescues Gujarat in Ranji Semifinal

Gujarat's Priyank Panchal played a central role on Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy semifinal against Kerala, securing an unbeaten century as Gujarat reached 222 for 1 at the close of play.

Kerala, despite a formidable 457 run total, were kept in check by Gujarat's strong response, significantly narrowing the trailing gap to 235 runs.

Mohammed Azharuddeen's remarkable 177 not out was the cornerstone of Kerala's innings, but Gujarat's persistence and Panchal's commanding performance kept the semifinal finely poised.

(With inputs from agencies.)