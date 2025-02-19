Left Menu

Priyank Panchal's Unbeaten Century Rescues Gujarat in Ranji Semifinal

Gujarat's Priyank Panchal scored an unbeaten 117 runs, leading his team to 222 for 1 at stumps on Day 3 against Kerala in the Ranji Trophy semifinal. While Kerala posted 457, powered by Azharuddeen's splendid 177*, Gujarat showed resilience, narrowing the trail to just 235 with two days remaining.

Updated: 19-02-2025 17:56 IST
Gujarat's Priyank Panchal played a central role on Day 3 of their Ranji Trophy semifinal against Kerala, securing an unbeaten century as Gujarat reached 222 for 1 at the close of play.

Kerala, despite a formidable 457 run total, were kept in check by Gujarat's strong response, significantly narrowing the trailing gap to 235 runs.

Mohammed Azharuddeen's remarkable 177 not out was the cornerstone of Kerala's innings, but Gujarat's persistence and Panchal's commanding performance kept the semifinal finely poised.

