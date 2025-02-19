Left Menu

Tomiyasu's Season Cut Short by Knee Surgery: Arsenal's Injured Trio

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-02-2025 18:48 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 18:48 IST
Arsenal defender Takehiro Tomiyasu is set to miss the remainder of the season following knee surgery, the club announced on Wednesday. The 26-year-old initially suffered his injury during pre-season, appearing only briefly this campaign before his lingering knee troubles worsened.

The club revealed that despite undergoing a surgical procedure in August and returning to play in October against Southampton, Tomiyasu's knee continued to pose problems. This necessitated another surgical intervention, sidelining him to focus on recovery and rehabilitation.

Tomiyasu, who joined Arsenal from Bologna in 2021, is the latest player added to the club's injury woes, following surgeries for teammates Kai Havertz and Gabriel Jesus. With Arsenal facing West Ham United this weekend, they trail Premier League leaders Liverpool by seven points.

(With inputs from agencies.)

