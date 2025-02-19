Left Menu

Champions Clash: Real Madrid or Man City's European Dream to End

Real Madrid and Manchester City, recent Champions League winners, clash in the knockout playoff. Madrid leads 3-2 from the first leg, with City coach Pep Guardiola downplaying their chances. In this fiercely competitive knockout stage, other teams like PSG, Dortmund, and Brugge also push for advancement.

Updated: 19-02-2025 19:45 IST | Created: 19-02-2025 19:45 IST
The Champions League knockout playoff promises high stakes as Real Madrid, the defending champions, and Manchester City, recent winners, face off. The match comes with a backdrop of strategic dismissals from both coaches, underscoring the tension in this critical phase of the competition.

Madrid holds a narrow 3-2 lead from the first leg, with City coach Pep Guardiola initially suggesting his team had a mere 1% chance of advancing. However, he later retracted this statement, a sentiment echoed by Madrid's coach Carlo Ancelotti, setting a stage of intrigue and competitive fire.

Elsewhere, top European clubs like Paris Saint-Germain and Borussia Dortmund maintain strong positions, while lesser-known teams such as Brugge continue to shake tournament expectations. With a new, seeded bracket format in play, Madrid or City will face challenges ahead, promising an unpredictable path to European glory.

