Indian Men's Hockey Team Triumphs Over Germany in FIH Pro League

The Indian men's hockey team delivered a remarkable performance to edge out world champions Germany 1-0 in the FIH Pro League on Wednesday, avenging their earlier defeat.

Gurjant Singh netted the decisive goal in the fourth minute, setting the tone for India's dominance at the Kalinga Stadium.

Despite Germany's aggressive play in the final quarter, the Indian defense remained resilient, displaying vast improvement from their previous 4-1 loss.

(With inputs from agencies.)