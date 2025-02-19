Indian Men's Hockey Team Triumphs Over Germany in FIH Pro League
The Indian men's hockey team avenged their previous defeat by beating world champions Germany 1-0 in the FIH Pro League. Gurjant Singh scored the winning goal early in the match. India's improved performance, especially their defense, helped them secure victory despite pressure from Germany in the final quarter.
The Indian men's hockey team delivered a remarkable performance to edge out world champions Germany 1-0 in the FIH Pro League on Wednesday, avenging their earlier defeat.
Gurjant Singh netted the decisive goal in the fourth minute, setting the tone for India's dominance at the Kalinga Stadium.
Despite Germany's aggressive play in the final quarter, the Indian defense remained resilient, displaying vast improvement from their previous 4-1 loss.
(With inputs from agencies.)
