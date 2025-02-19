Left Menu

India Aims for Early Dominance in ICC Champions Trophy Opener Against Bangladesh

India, fresh off their victory in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, begin their ICC Champions Trophy campaign against Bangladesh. Missing star bowler Jasprit Bumrah, the team relies on spin prowess. With recent wins against England, India approaches confidently, while Bangladesh seeks surprises reminiscent of past upsets.

India head coach Gautam Gambhir and skipper Rohit Sharma. (Photo- ICC website). Image Credit: ANI
  Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India enters the ICC Champions Trophy with a determined mindset, aiming to build on their recent success by winning against Bangladesh in the opening match. Having recently won the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, India's team, led by Rohit Sharma, is no stranger to succeeding in global events.

Notably absent for India is Jasprit Bumrah, described by Virat Kohli as a 'National Treasure'. To compensate, a strategic spin-heavy lineup has been employed. Bangladesh, known for their adeptness in spin, could pose a significant challenge and might replicate their 2007 World Cup surprise against India.

The teams' recent forms present a mixed picture. India completed a decisive 3-0 sweep against England in ODIs, boosting confidence ahead of the tournament. Conversely, Bangladesh has been less active, last competing in December with varied success. Key players include India's Arshdeep Singh, hoping to fill Bumrah's shoes, and Bangladesh's all-rounder, Mehidy Hasan Miraz.

(With inputs from agencies.)

