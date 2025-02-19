Indian Doubles Triumph at Maha Open ATP Challenger

The Indian tennis pair of Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan and Vijay Sundar Prashanth moved into the doubles quarterfinals of the Maha Open ATP Challenger 100 tournament, securing a straight-sets victory over Denmark's August Holmgren and Elmer Moller.

Their next challenge comes from compatriots, Saketh Myneni and Ramkumar Ramanathan, who delivered an impressive 6-0, 6-4 win against the duo of Belgium's Michael Geerts and Britain's Billy Harris.

Meanwhile, singles action saw Alexis Galarneau, Dalibor Svrcina, and Ilia Simakin advance, while Monaco's defending champion Valentin Vacherot ended Masamichi Imamura's run in the second round, joining them in the quarterfinals.

(With inputs from agencies.)