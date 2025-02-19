Left Menu

NFL's Global Expansion: Sao Paulo Game Confirmed for 2025

The NFL announced it will host a regular season game in Sao Paulo, Brazil, in 2025, marking its continued global expansion. The Los Angeles Chargers will play as the home team at Corinthians Arena. This effort follows a successful 2024 game and is part of broader international plans including games in London and Berlin.

NFL's Global Expansion: Sao Paulo Game Confirmed for 2025
The NFL is set to further its international reach by scheduling a regular season game in Sao Paulo, Brazil, for 2025, marking a significant milestone in the league's expansion efforts.

The Los Angeles Chargers will serve as the home team at Corinthians Arena on September 5, 2025, following a groundbreaking 2024 game in the same venue. This move underscores the NFL's commitment to broadening its audience in South America and worldwide.

With plans to host games internationally, from London to Berlin, the league is strengthening its global presence, while also eyeing Australia for 2026. The endeavor aims to elevate the NFL's profile and attract new fans across diverse markets.

