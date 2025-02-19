Virat Kohli Anticipates Return to ICC Champions Trophy with Renewed Zeal
Ahead of facing Bangladesh in the campaign opener, Virat Kohli expressed his fondness for the ICC Champions Trophy, comparing its competitive nature to the T20 World Cup. Highlighting the pressure of early matches, Kohli looks forward to the tournament starting February 19, aiming to overcome a recent form slump.
Star India batsman Virat Kohli has voiced his admiration for the ICC Champions Trophy, drawing parallels to the competitive flavor of the T20 World Cup ahead of India's opener against Bangladesh.
Speaking to Star Sports, Kohli emphasized his appreciation for the tournament's format, underscoring the intense competition it fosters. "It's been years since we played the Champions Trophy. I have always enjoyed this tournament as it reflects consistent performances over time. With only the top eight ranked teams participating, it becomes intensely competitive," he said.
Kohli, who ranks as the 11th-highest run-scorer in the tournament's history with 529 runs, will be central to India's squad as they begin their campaign on February 19. The team includes key players like Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill, promising an exciting competition.
