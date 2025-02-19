New Zealand Dominates Pakistan in Champions Trophy Opener
New Zealand defeated Pakistan by 60 runs in the Champions Trophy opener. Will Young and Tom Latham led the Kiwi innings with impressive centuries. In response, Pakistan managed 260 runs, with notable contributions from Babar Azam and Khushdil Shah. Will O'Rourke excelled in bowling for New Zealand.
New Zealand delivered a commanding performance to overcome defending champions Pakistan by 60 runs in the opening match of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday.
The Kiwis, opting to bat first, put a solid 320 for five on the board, thanks to remarkable centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham. Enhancing their position, Glenn Phillips's rapid half-century further bolstered their total.
In response, Pakistan fell short at 260 all out, with efforts from Babar Azam and Khushdil Shah giving fans some hope. Will O'Rourke was instrumental in dismantling Pakistan's batting lineup with figures of 3/47.
