New Zealand Dominates Pakistan in Champions Trophy Opener

New Zealand delivered a commanding performance to overcome defending champions Pakistan by 60 runs in the opening match of the Champions Trophy on Wednesday.

The Kiwis, opting to bat first, put a solid 320 for five on the board, thanks to remarkable centuries from Will Young and Tom Latham. Enhancing their position, Glenn Phillips's rapid half-century further bolstered their total.

In response, Pakistan fell short at 260 all out, with efforts from Babar Azam and Khushdil Shah giving fans some hope. Will O'Rourke was instrumental in dismantling Pakistan's batting lineup with figures of 3/47.

(With inputs from agencies.)